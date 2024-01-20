International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

