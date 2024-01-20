Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 351.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTM stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

