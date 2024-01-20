Investors Buy High Volume of Snowflake Call Options (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 83,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 56,799 call options.
Snowflake Stock Performance
SNOW opened at $193.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
