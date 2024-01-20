Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 363% compared to the average volume of 662 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 808,511 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

