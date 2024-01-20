Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

