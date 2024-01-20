Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $280,536.88 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.98 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

