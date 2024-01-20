IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IonQ by 806.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.24. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. IonQ’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.