IRON Financial LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 134,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 319.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

