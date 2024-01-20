James Thompson Buys 4,562,747 Shares of Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson acquired 4,562,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,688.24 ($9,125.49).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, James Thompson acquired 894,441 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,049.97 ($5,366.65).
- On Friday, January 5th, James Thompson purchased 825,000 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,900.00 ($6,600.00).
Noronex Price Performance
About Noronex
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Noronex
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Noronex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noronex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.