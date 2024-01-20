James W. Ayers Purchases 2,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

FBK opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $456,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

