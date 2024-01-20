Jason Vinar Sells 1,721 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $22,854.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jason Vinar sold 1,607 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $22,578.35.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE TWO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.