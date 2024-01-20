Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 4,433 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $56.67 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

