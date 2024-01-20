Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 48,870 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

