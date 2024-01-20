Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

