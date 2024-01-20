Jennison Associates LLC Buys 4,611 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

