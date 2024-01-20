Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 223,046 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,324,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 605,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $266,777.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

