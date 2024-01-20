Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

