Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Hudbay Minerals worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.