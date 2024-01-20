Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EVERTEC by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,745,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

