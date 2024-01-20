Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Innoviva worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.3 %

Innoviva stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

