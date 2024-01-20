Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

UFPI stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

