Jennison Associates LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.55 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.