Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,012.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.