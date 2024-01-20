Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.