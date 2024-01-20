Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after acquiring an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 330,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

