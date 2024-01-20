Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

