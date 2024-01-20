Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.