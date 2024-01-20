Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Rambus’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

