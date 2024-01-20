Jennison Associates LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $426.77 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $432.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.98 and a 200-day moving average of $383.56.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

