Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 17,903 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 430.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DT opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.