Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 71,215 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 372.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

