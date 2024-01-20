Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

