Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $282.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.78 and a 200-day moving average of $257.79. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $285.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

