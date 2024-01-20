Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.