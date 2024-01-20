Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,296 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Moelis & Company worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE MC opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

