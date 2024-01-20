Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $67.40 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

