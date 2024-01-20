Jennison Associates LLC Sells 301,681 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.93% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $733,961 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

