Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $738.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

