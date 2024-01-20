JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $28.15

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $29.11. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 132,565 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

