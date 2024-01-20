JMP Securities Increases Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $148.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $146.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

