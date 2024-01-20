Joseph P. Hagan Sells 14,580 Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Hagan sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $17,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
