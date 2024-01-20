JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $95.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

