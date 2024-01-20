JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

