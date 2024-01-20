JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $245.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

