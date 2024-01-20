JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $496,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 613,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

