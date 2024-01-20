Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 97,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 45,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,139,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,231 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

