KeyCorp Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $287.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

ANET stock opened at $263.51 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.