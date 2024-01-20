KeyCorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 9,693 call options.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

