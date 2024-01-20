Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

