Leerink Partnrs Comments on AlloVir, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AlloVir in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AlloVir by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.